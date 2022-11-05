AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,965 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9,911.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 302,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 299,034 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

