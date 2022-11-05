AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -505.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.