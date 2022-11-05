AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

