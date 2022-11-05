AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after buying an additional 413,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after buying an additional 169,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.57%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

