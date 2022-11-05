AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

