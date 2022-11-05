AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,732,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

