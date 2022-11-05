AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Titan International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan International Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

