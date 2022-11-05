AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $351.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $3,316,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,798,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $3,316,640.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,798,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,810,207. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

