AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $233.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

