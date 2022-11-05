AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,740 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,391,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

