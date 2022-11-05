AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,100,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000.
Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
DFAR opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $29.60.
