AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 279,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,328,000 after purchasing an additional 965,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

