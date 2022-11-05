AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

