AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

