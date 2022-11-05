AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IHAK stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

