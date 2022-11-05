AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $140.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

