AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 69.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

