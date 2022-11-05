AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

