AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

PENN opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

