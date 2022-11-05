AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,930 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Upstart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

UPST stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $342.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

