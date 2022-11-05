AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

