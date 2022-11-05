AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,841 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 166,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 35.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $227,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

