AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,344 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

