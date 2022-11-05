AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

