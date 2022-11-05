AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Frontline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,910,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

