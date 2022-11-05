AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.