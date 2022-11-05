AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,155,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 107,364 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $51.21 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

