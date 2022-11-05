Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $143.51 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

