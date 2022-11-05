Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.18% from the company’s previous close.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $197.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

