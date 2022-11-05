Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,982.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,233 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

