Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,157.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

