Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,123.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

