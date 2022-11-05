Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,888.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

