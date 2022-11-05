Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,926.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,972.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,555.1% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154,346 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,873.9% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,990.9% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

