Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,570.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

