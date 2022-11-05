Andrew Craig Miller Sells 15,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.90. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,418 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

