Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

