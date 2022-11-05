Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 170.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

