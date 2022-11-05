Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 127.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.