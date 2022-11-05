Assetmark Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Assured Guaranty



Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

