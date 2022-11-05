Assetmark Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

