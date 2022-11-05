Assetmark Inc. Acquires 746 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.