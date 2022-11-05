Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

