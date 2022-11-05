Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.86.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.