Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

