Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 337.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 193.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $352,000.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $888,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

