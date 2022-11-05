Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,148 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,625.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,765 shares of company stock worth $12,195,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.40. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

