Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 250,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $12.41 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.