Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,579,828.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,815,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,579,828.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares in the company, valued at $201,815,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,193,902 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,274. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

