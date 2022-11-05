Assetmark Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 46.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of TMHC opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

